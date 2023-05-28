Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Gabriel Moreno (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has six doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .295.
- Moreno has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (25 of 39), with at least two hits 11 times (28.2%).
- He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 14 games this season (35.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (20.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.