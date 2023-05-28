On Sunday, Gabriel Moreno (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno has six doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .295.
  • Moreno has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (25 of 39), with at least two hits 11 times (28.2%).
  • He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Moreno has had an RBI in 14 games this season (35.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (20.5%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.364 AVG .237
.386 OBP .244
.418 SLG .368
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
8 RBI 8
10/2 K/BB 11/1
1 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 18
14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
