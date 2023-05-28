On Sunday, Gabriel Moreno (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has six doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .295.

Moreno has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (25 of 39), with at least two hits 11 times (28.2%).

He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has had an RBI in 14 games this season (35.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (20.5%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 18 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings