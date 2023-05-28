The Arizona Diamondbacks hope to end their three-game losing run versus the Boston Red Sox (28-24), on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (5-3) for the Diamondbacks and Tanner Houck (3-3) for the Red Sox.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (5-3, 3.30 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-3, 4.99 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Kelly (5-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has earned a quality start five times in 10 starts this season.

Kelly has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.

Houck has recorded two quality starts this season.

Houck will try to build on a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

