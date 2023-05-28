On Sunday, May 28, Alex Verdugo's Boston Red Sox (28-24) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-23) at Chase Field, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET. The Red Sox will be eyeing a series sweep.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (-105). Boston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Red Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Lourdes Gurriel Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 12, or 60%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-8 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won 13 of 26 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+180) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win NL West +800 - 3rd

