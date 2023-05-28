Corbin Carroll and Masataka Yoshida will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (-105). Boston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Diamondbacks -115 -105 9 +100 -120 -1.5 -190 +155

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

  • The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
  • The Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have a 12-8 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).
  • Arizona has gone 12-8 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 53.5%.
  • Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-24-3).
  • The Diamondbacks have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
14-12 15-11 11-8 18-15 20-13 9-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.