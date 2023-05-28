Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Corbin Carroll and Masataka Yoshida will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.
The Diamondbacks have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (-105). Boston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-115
|-105
|9
|+100
|-120
|-1.5
|-190
|+155
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have a 12-8 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).
- Arizona has gone 12-8 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-24-3).
- The Diamondbacks have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-12
|15-11
|11-8
|18-15
|20-13
|9-10
