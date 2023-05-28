Sunday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-23) and the Boston Red Sox (28-24) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 28.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (5-3) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-3).

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won 12, or 60%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Arizona has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 260 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).

Diamondbacks Schedule