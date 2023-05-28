The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 55.1% of his games this season (27 of 49), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.6%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.4%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has had an RBI in 21 games this season (42.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 24 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 25 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings