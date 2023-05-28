The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
  • In 55.1% of his games this season (27 of 49), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.4%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Walker has had an RBI in 21 games this season (42.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 24 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.243 AVG .308
.280 OBP .347
.486 SLG .585
9 XBH 8
4 HR 5
12 RBI 16
15/3 K/BB 12/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 25
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
