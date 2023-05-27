Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .690 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (54) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Gurriel will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer in his last games.
- In 34 of 45 games this season (75.6%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (40.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.3%).
- In 21 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|15 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, April 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.19, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.