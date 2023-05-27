Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .278 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 over the course of his last outings.
- Marte has had a hit in 36 of 47 games this year (76.6%), including multiple hits 13 times (27.7%).
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, April 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.19, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
