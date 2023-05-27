After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .278 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 over the course of his last outings.

Marte has had a hit in 36 of 47 games this year (76.6%), including multiple hits 13 times (27.7%).

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games.

He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 24 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings