The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 12 doubles and 13 walks while hitting .254.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 22 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In 41 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has an RBI in 15 of 41 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 21 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

