The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Chase Field

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .138 with a double, a triple, a home run and six walks.

McCarthy has had a hit in six of 20 games this year (30.0%), including multiple hits three times (15.0%).

He has homered in one game this year.

McCarthy has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 11 GP 9 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

