Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars square off on Saturday, May 27, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-1. Bookmakers list the Stars as the underdog in this decisive matchup, listing them +125 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-145).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Saturday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-145)

Golden Knights (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.9)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record overall, with a 16-10-26 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the 38 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 24-8-6 record (good for 54 points).

The 13 times this season the Golden Knights ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has taken 14 points from the 20 games this season when it scored two goals (4-10-6 record).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 62 times, and are 57-3-2 in those games (to register 116 points).

In the 29 games when Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 21-7-1 to record 43 points.

In the 45 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 46 times, and went 25-17-4 (54 points).

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record this season and are 9-18-27 in matchups that have needed overtime.

Dallas has earned 39 points (12-6-15) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Across the 14 games this season the Stars finished with only one goal, they have earned eight points.

Dallas has 20 points (6-5-8) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Stars have scored at least three goals 63 times, earning 102 points from those matchups (47-8-8).

Dallas has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games this season and has registered 38 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 34-13-8 (76 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 40 times this season, and earned 46 points in those games.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

