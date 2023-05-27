Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has six doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .302.
- In 65.8% of his games this season (25 of 38), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (28.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this year (36.8%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Whitlock (1-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.19 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, April 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.19, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
