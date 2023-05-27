After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has six doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .302.

In 65.8% of his games this season (25 of 38), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (28.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this year (36.8%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 18 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

