The Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) will look to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., on a 14-game hitting streak, against the Boston Red Sox (27-24) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Chase Field.

The Red Sox will call on Garrett Whitlock (1-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (1-2, 6.19 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (0-0, 5.79 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday, April 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

In two games this season, he has compiled a 5.79 ERA and averages 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .257 against him.

Davies is looking to record his second start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox's Whitlock (1-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, April 22, when he threw four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 6.19 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across three games.

