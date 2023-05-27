Alex Verdugo and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 56 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks seventh in the majors with a .434 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 259 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.340 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 9, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In two starts this season, Davies has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Matt Strahm 5/24/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox L 7-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Davies Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Merrill Kelly Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies - Home Tommy Henry Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies - Home Ryne Nelson Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies - Home Zac Gallen Connor Seabold 6/1/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chase Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.