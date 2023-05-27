Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) and the Boston Red Sox (27-24) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Whitlock (1-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Diamondbacks' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 13 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (259 total).

The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

