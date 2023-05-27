Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
  • Carroll has had a hit in 33 of 46 games this year (71.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (26.1%).
  • He has gone deep in seven games this season (15.2%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carroll has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (8.7%).
  • He has scored in 24 of 46 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.290 AVG .320
.372 OBP .370
.522 SLG .540
9 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 15/4
5 SB 5
23 GP 23
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.76).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Red Sox will send Whitlock (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, April 22 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
