The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .243 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 123rd and he is 43rd in slugging.

In 54.2% of his 48 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven home a run in 21 games this year (43.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 25 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings