Following the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 28th at -2.

Looking to bet on Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Insights

Bezuidenhout has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Bezuidenhout has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Bezuidenhout has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 32 -6 270 0 18 1 1 $2.4M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Bezuidenhout has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

The most recent time Bezuidenhout played this event was in 2023, and he finished 28th.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 91 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,300).

Bezuidenhout will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,278 yards during the past year.

Bezuidenhout's Last Time Out

Bezuidenhout finished in the 25th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship placed him in the 57th percentile.

Bezuidenhout shot better than 35% of the field at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Bezuidenhout did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Bezuidenhout recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

Bezuidenhout's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (4.5).

In that most recent outing, Bezuidenhout's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Bezuidenhout ended the PGA Championship without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Bezuidenhout finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Bezuidenhout Odds to Win: +18000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bezuidenhout's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

