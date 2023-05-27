How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlie Morton starts for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 85 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball with a .463 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.258).
- Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (263 total).
- The Braves are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.280).
Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Phillies have hit 53 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- Fueled by 161 extra-base hits, Philadelphia ranks 13th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.
- The Phillies rank 10th in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Philadelphia ranks 21st in the majors with 221 total runs scored this season.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Phillies rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Philadelphia strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.
- Philadelphia has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.
- The Phillies rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.335 WHIP this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Morton (5-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Morton has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Morton will look to last five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Phillies' Zack Wheeler (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
- He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Wheeler has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Gavin Stone
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Bobby Miller
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Phillies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Home
|Zack Wheeler
|Tommy Henry
|5/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Matt Strahm
|Ryne Nelson
|5/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-5
|Home
|Ranger Suárez
|Zac Gallen
|5/25/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Away
|Aaron Nola
|Dylan Dodd
|5/26/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Away
|Taijuan Walker
|Jared Shuster
|5/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Charlie Morton
|5/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dylan Covey
|Spencer Strider
|5/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ranger Suárez
|Kodai Senga
|5/31/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Aaron Nola
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Taijuan Walker
|Max Scherzer
|6/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Josiah Gray
