Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Ahmed -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .238 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Ahmed has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (15 of 29), with multiple hits four times (13.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 29 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (27.6%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.324
|AVG
|.176
|.324
|OBP
|.200
|.432
|SLG
|.235
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.01), 35th in WHIP (1.172), and sixth in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
