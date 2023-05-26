Nick Ahmed -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .238 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

Ahmed has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (15 of 29), with multiple hits four times (13.8%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 29 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (27.6%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .324 AVG .176 .324 OBP .200 .432 SLG .235 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 7/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 16 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

