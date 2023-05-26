Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- batting .310 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .279.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 58th in slugging.
- Marte is batting .304 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Marte has recorded a hit in 35 of 46 games this year (76.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (28.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has an RBI in 14 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- In 47.8% of his games this year (22 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.82 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (4-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.01), 35th in WHIP (1.172), and sixth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.
