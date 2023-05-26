Ketel Marte -- batting .310 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte has eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .279.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 58th in slugging.
  • Marte is batting .304 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Marte has recorded a hit in 35 of 46 games this year (76.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (28.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Marte has an RBI in 14 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
  • In 47.8% of his games this year (22 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.264 AVG .263
.333 OBP .323
.444 SLG .544
9 XBH 7
1 HR 4
8 RBI 8
15/7 K/BB 7/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 24
16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.82 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Red Sox are sending Sale (4-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.01), 35th in WHIP (1.172), and sixth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.