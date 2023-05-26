Ketel Marte -- batting .310 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .279.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 58th in slugging.

Marte is batting .304 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Marte has recorded a hit in 35 of 46 games this year (76.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (28.3%).

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has an RBI in 14 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

In 47.8% of his games this year (22 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 24 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

