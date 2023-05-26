Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Jose Herrera -- batting .227 with four doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera has four doubles and seven walks while batting .227.
- Herrera has recorded a hit in seven of 18 games this season (38.9%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.
- Herrera has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 18 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.111
|AVG
|.313
|.200
|OBP
|.450
|.111
|SLG
|.438
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.82 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.01 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 5.01 ERA ranks 65th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 35th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth.
