Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 26, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .143 with a double, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- McCarthy has had a hit in six of 19 games this season (31.6%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.
- In five games this season (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale (4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 5.01 ERA ranks 65th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 35th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
