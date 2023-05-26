Jake McCarthy is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 26, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .143 with a double, a triple, a home run and five walks.

McCarthy has had a hit in six of 19 games this season (31.6%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.

In five games this season (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 9 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings