Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has six doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .304.
- Moreno has had a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (29.7%).
- In 37 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Moreno has an RBI in 14 of 37 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight of 37 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.82 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 5.01 ERA ranks 65th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 35th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
