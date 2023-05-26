Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Evan Longoria (.621 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Phillies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .221.
- In 13 of 28 games this season (46.4%) Longoria has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 28), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.265
|AVG
|.189
|.316
|OBP
|.231
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 5.01 ERA ranks 65th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 35th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
