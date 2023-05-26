On Friday, Evan Longoria (.621 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Phillies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .221.

In 13 of 28 games this season (46.4%) Longoria has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 28), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .265 AVG .189 .316 OBP .231 .500 SLG .378 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 4 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 15 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

