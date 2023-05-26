The Boston Red Sox (26-24) and Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET. The Red Sox are coming off a series defeat to the Angels, and the Diamondbacks a series win over the Phillies.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Chris Sale (4-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (4-2, 5.01 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 7.65 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In four games this season, the 24-year-old has a 7.65 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.

Pfaadt will look to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (4-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 5.01, a 4.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.172.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Sale has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 5.01 ERA ranks 65th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 35th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth.

