On Friday, May 26 at 9:40 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (26-24) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) at Chase Field. Chris Sale will get the call for the Red Sox, while Brandon Pfaadt will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +125 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (4-2, 5.01 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 7.65 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 10 out of the 18 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Boston has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 17 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious eight times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL West +800 - 3rd

