Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox head into the first of a three-game series against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +125 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had runlines set by sportsbooks).

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 17, or 58.6%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has won eight of its 14 games, or 57.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 50 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 15-11 11-7 18-14 20-12 9-9

