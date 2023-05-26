Friday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) versus the Boston Red Sox (26-24) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 26.

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (4-2) for the Red Sox and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those contests).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (58.6%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win eight times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Arizona is No. 7 in MLB, scoring 5.1 runs per game (257 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule