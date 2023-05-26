Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Boston Red Sox and Chris Sale on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- In 32 of 45 games this season (71.1%) Carroll has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (15.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (28.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (8.9%).
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.82 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Sale (4-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.01), 35th in WHIP (1.172), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
