Corbin Carroll and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Boston Red Sox and Chris Sale on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 47 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
  • In 32 of 45 games this season (71.1%) Carroll has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (15.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Carroll has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (28.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (8.9%).
  • He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.290 AVG .320
.372 OBP .370
.522 SLG .540
9 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 15/4
5 SB 5
22 GP 23
15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.82 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Red Sox will send Sale (4-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.01), 35th in WHIP (1.172), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
