On Friday, Christian Walker (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .249 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
  • In 26 of 47 games this year (55.3%) Walker has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (31.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21 games this year (44.7%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 51.1% of his games this year (24 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.243 AVG .308
.280 OBP .347
.486 SLG .585
9 XBH 8
4 HR 5
12 RBI 16
15/3 K/BB 12/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 25
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
  • The Red Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 5.01 ERA ranks 65th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 35th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
