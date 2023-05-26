Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Christian Walker (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .249 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- In 26 of 47 games this year (55.3%) Walker has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (31.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (44.7%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 51.1% of his games this year (24 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (52.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Red Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 5.01 ERA ranks 65th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 35th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.