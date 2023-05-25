The Phoenix Mercury (0-2) battle the Minnesota Lynx (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Lynx

Last year, the 81.1 points per game Phoenix recorded were only 2.8 fewer points than Minnesota gave up (83.9).

The Mercury had a 9-7 record last season when scoring more than 83.9 points.

Phoenix shot 42.9% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.9% Minnesota allowed to opponents.

The Mercury went 8-7 when they shot better than 43.9% from the field.

Phoenix knocked down 32.9% of its three-point shots last season, 2.1% lower than the 35.0% Minnesota allowed opponents to shoot from deep.

The Mercury collected a 9-3 record in games last season when the team hit more than 35.0% of their three-point attempts.

Phoenix averaged 31.2 rebounds per game, 5.7 boards per contest fewer than Minnesota.

Mercury Injuries