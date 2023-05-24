Nick Ahmed -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on May 24 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is batting .250 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%) Ahmed has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
  • He has homered in one of 28 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Ahmed has driven in a run in eight games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.324 AVG .176
.324 OBP .200
.432 SLG .235
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/0 K/BB 7/1
3 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 15
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, one per game).
  • Suarez (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander threw two innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.