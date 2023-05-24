Nick Ahmed -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on May 24 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .250 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%) Ahmed has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has homered in one of 28 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Ahmed has driven in a run in eight games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .324 AVG .176 .324 OBP .200 .432 SLG .235 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 7/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 15 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings