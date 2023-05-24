Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Ahmed -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on May 24 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .250 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%) Ahmed has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has homered in one of 28 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Ahmed has driven in a run in eight games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.324
|AVG
|.176
|.324
|OBP
|.200
|.432
|SLG
|.235
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, one per game).
- Suarez (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander threw two innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.