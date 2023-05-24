The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is hitting .214 with four doubles, five home runs and five walks.
  • Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), with more than one hit four times (14.8%).
  • In five games this season, he has homered (18.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Longoria has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 10 games this year (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
.265 AVG .189
.316 OBP .231
.500 SLG .378
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
4 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 10/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 14
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Phillies will look to Suarez (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
