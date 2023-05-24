Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Emmanuel Rivera (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Phillies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .328 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Rivera has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), with at least two hits on six occasions (31.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 19 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.389
|AVG
|.333
|.389
|OBP
|.368
|.611
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, one per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty threw two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
