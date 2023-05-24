On Wednesday, Emmanuel Rivera (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Phillies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .328 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Rivera has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), with at least two hits on six occasions (31.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 19 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .389 AVG .333 .389 OBP .368 .611 SLG .444 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 11 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings