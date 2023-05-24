The Arizona Diamondbacks (29-20) will look for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to continue a 13-game hitting streak versus the Philadelphia Phillies (22-26) on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (6-2) against the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (0-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (6-2, 2.95 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (0-1, 10.50 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (6-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 2.95 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .216.

He has six quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Gallen has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 6.1 innings per outing.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez (0-1) takes the mound first for the Phillies to make his third start this season.

In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty threw two innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .414 against him this season. He has a 10.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings over his two games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.