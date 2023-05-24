You can find player prop bet odds for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Nicholas Castellanos and other players on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies ahead of their matchup at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (6-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Gallen has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.

The 27-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.95), 10th in WHIP (1.000), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 19 3.2 8 8 5 2 4 vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 8 7.0 5 1 1 7 1 at Rangers May. 2 5.0 7 3 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 6.1 4 0 0 12 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has put up 53 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .317/.372/.557 slash line so far this year.

Gurriel will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 22 4-for-4 1 1 2 8 0 at Pirates May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 44 hits with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .254/.316/.503 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates May. 21 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0 at Pirates May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has recorded 55 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .296/.343/.462 slash line so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 33 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .260/.318/.390 on the year.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

