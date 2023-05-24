Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies on May 24, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Nicholas Castellanos and other players on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies ahead of their matchup at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Gallen Stats
- Zac Gallen (6-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Gallen has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.
- The 27-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.95), 10th in WHIP (1.000), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|May. 19
|3.2
|8
|8
|5
|2
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 13
|7.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 8
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 2
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Gurriel Stats
- Gurriel has put up 53 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .317/.372/.557 slash line so far this year.
- Gurriel will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has recorded 44 hits with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .254/.316/.503 so far this year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has recorded 55 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .296/.343/.462 slash line so far this season.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 33 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .260/.318/.390 on the year.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 23
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 20
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
