The Arizona Diamondbacks (29-20) and the Philadelphia Phillies (22-26) will clash on Wednesday, May 24 at Citizens Bank Park, with Zac Gallen pitching for the Diamondbacks and Ranger Suarez taking the mound for the Phillies. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Phillies have -105 odds to upset. Arizona is a 1.5-run favorite (at +150 odds). The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (6-2, 2.95 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (0-1, 10.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 20 times and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-8 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Arizona has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks went 4-2 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have been victorious in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Phillies have won five of 14 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Diamondbacks, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL West +1000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.