Zac Gallen gets the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park against Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 15th in MLB play with 55 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona's .440 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in the majors with a .267 batting average.

Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (252 total, 5.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks rank eighth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-best mark in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.320).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Gallen enters this game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Gallen is looking to collect his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Pirates L 13-3 Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Mitch Keller 5/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Matt Strahm 5/24/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox - Home Merrill Kelly Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Tommy Henry Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies - Home Ryne Nelson Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies - Home Zac Gallen Kyle Freeland

