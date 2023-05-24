Diamondbacks vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Zac Gallen and Ranger Suarez are the projected starters when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies play on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.
The favored Diamondbacks have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at -105. The total is 8 runs for this game.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-115
|-105
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks are 12-8 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Arizona has a 12-8 record (winning 60% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 53.5% chance to win.
- Arizona has played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-23-2).
- The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for only two games this season, and covered in both.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-10
|15-10
|11-6
|18-14
|20-12
|9-8
