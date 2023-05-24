Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (22-26) and Arizona Diamondbacks (29-20) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on May 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (6-2) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (0-1) will answer the bell for the Phillies.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 6.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks covered the spread.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 20 times and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 252.

The Diamondbacks' 4.54 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

