Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (22-26) and Arizona Diamondbacks (29-20) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on May 24.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (6-2) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (0-1) will answer the bell for the Phillies.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 6.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks covered the spread.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 20 times and won 12, or 60%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 252.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.54 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|@ Pirates
|L 13-3
|Zac Gallen vs Johan Oviedo
|May 20
|@ Pirates
|W 4-3
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Mitch Keller
|May 21
|@ Pirates
|W 8-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Roansy Contreras
|May 22
|@ Phillies
|W 6-3
|Tommy Henry vs Zack Wheeler
|May 23
|@ Phillies
|W 4-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Matt Strahm
|May 24
|@ Phillies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Ranger Suárez
|May 26
|Red Sox
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Chris Sale
|May 27
|Red Sox
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Garrett Whitlock
|May 28
|Red Sox
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Tanner Houck
|May 29
|Rockies
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 30
|Rockies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Kyle Freeland
