The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Carroll has recorded a hit in 31 of 44 games this year (70.5%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Carroll has had an RBI in 13 games this year (29.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%).

He has scored in 23 games this season (52.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 22 GP 22 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings