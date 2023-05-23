Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Pavin Smith (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 180 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Phillies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .240 with four doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.60 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 46 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Strahm (4-3) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 2.73 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
