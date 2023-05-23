On Tuesday, Pavin Smith (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 180 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Phillies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .240 with four doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 16 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings