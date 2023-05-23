On Tuesday, Pavin Smith (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 180 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Phillies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .240 with four doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.4% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.353 AVG .200
.511 OBP .310
.412 SLG .480
2 XBH 3
0 HR 2
8 RBI 6
11/11 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 16
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.60 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 46 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • The Phillies are sending Strahm (4-3) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
  • In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 2.73 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
