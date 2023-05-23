Ketel Marte and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Matt Strahm on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .277 with eight doubles, three triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
  • Marte has recorded a hit in 33 of 44 games this year (75.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 13 games this season (29.5%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.6%) he had more than one.
  • In 21 of 44 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.264 AVG .263
.333 OBP .323
.444 SLG .544
9 XBH 7
1 HR 4
8 RBI 8
15/7 K/BB 7/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 22
16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (77.3%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%)
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (46 total, one per game).
  • Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.
  • The 31-year-old has a 2.73 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
