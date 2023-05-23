Ketel Marte and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Matt Strahm on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .277 with eight doubles, three triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

Marte has recorded a hit in 33 of 44 games this year (75.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this season (29.5%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.6%) he had more than one.

In 21 of 44 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 22 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (77.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings