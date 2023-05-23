Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Josh Rojas (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .255 with 12 doubles and 12 walks.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), including nine multi-hit games (22.5%).
- In 40 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Rojas has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (46 total, one per game).
- Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without giving up a hit.
- The 31-year-old has a 2.73 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .188 to his opponents.
