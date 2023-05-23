On Tuesday, Josh Rojas (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .255 with 12 doubles and 12 walks.

Rojas has recorded a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), including nine multi-hit games (22.5%).

In 40 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In 37.5% of his games this year, Rojas has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 20 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings