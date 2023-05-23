The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Phillies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .317.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (20 of 36), with at least two hits 12 times (33.3%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.1% of his games this season, Perdomo has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 of 36 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 18 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (55.6%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings