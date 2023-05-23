Player props can be found for Nicholas Castellanos and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has collected 52 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .321/.376/.562 on the year.

Gurriel has recorded at least one hit in 12 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 22 4-for-4 1 1 2 8 0 at Pirates May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 44 hits with 10 doubles, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .259/.317/.512 so far this season.

Walker heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates May. 21 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0 at Pirates May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has collected 54 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .295/.340/.459 slash line so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 32 RBI (45 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .257/.316/.389 so far this year.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

