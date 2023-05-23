Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies on May 23, 2023
Player props can be found for Nicholas Castellanos and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Gurriel Stats
- Gurriel has collected 52 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .321/.376/.562 on the year.
- Gurriel has recorded at least one hit in 12 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 44 hits with 10 doubles, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .259/.317/.512 so far this season.
- Walker heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has collected 54 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .295/.340/.459 slash line so far this season.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 32 RBI (45 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .257/.316/.389 so far this year.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 20
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
