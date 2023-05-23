When the Philadelphia Phillies (22-25) and Arizona Diamondbacks (28-20) meet at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, May 23, Matt Strahm will get the call for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +130 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Strahm - PHI (4-3, 2.73 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (1-2, 5.48 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 16 (53.3%) of those contests.

The Phillies have gone 6-7 (winning 46.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 5-4 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Christian Walker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+333)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL West +1000 - 3rd

