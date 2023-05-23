Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 54 home runs.

Fueled by 162 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .267 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 248 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .330.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.329 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (1-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.

Nelson has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Ryne Nelson Luis Medina 5/19/2023 Pirates L 13-3 Away Zac Gallen Johan Oviedo 5/20/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Mitch Keller 5/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies - Away Ryne Nelson Matt Strahm 5/24/2023 Phillies - Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox - Home Merrill Kelly Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Tommy Henry Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies - Home Ryne Nelson Karl Kauffmann

