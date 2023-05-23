How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 54 home runs.
- Fueled by 162 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .267 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 248 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .330.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.329 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryne Nelson (1-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.
- Nelson has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Luis Medina
|5/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-3
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Johan Oviedo
|5/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Mitch Keller
|5/21/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-3
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Roansy Contreras
|5/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Zack Wheeler
|5/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matt Strahm
|5/24/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Ranger Suárez
|5/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chris Sale
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Garrett Whitlock
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Tanner Houck
|5/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Karl Kauffmann
