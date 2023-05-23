The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Nicholas Castellanos and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. among those expected to produce at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +110 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -135 +110 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a record of 12-10, a 54.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 48 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 14-10 11-6 17-14 20-12 8-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.